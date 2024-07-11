News

Finance Minister’s claim that govt has restructured $1bn IPPs’ arrears is questionable – CEO of Chamber of Independent Power Producers

Amin Adam 1 696x464 Fina Mohammed Amin Adam

Thu, 11 Jul 2024 Source: 3news

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers CEO, Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, has challenged Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam's claim that the government has restructured $1 billion of the IPPs' arrears.

Apetorgbor argues the statement oversimplifies the financial obligations, pointing out that the actual debt exceeds $2 billion.

He calls for a detailed breakdown of the financial commitments, including interest, idle capacity charges, and exchange rate losses.

Apetorgbor emphasizes the need for transparency and ethical accounting practices to provide an accurate picture of the sector's financial situation.

Read full article

Source: 3news