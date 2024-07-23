News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Finance Minister to present 2024 mid-year budget review today

Amin Adam Clear Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam is set to deliver the 2024 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live