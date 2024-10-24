News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Finance Ministry still most fiscally reckless Public Institution - Report

Ken Ofori Atta Wd2.png Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance (2017-2023)

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has once again been named the most fiscally reckless public institution in Ghana for the period from 2021 to 2023, retaining the same title it held from 2015 to 2020.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live