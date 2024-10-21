Fire Service rescues man who climbed ontop of a telecommunications mast

A team from the Kasapreko Fire Station carried out the rescue

The Ghana Fire Service rescued a middle-aged man who climbed a telecommunication mast at the Community 16 Timber Market.

A team from the Kasapreko Fire Station carried out the rescue, but the reason for the man’s actions is still unclear.



After being brought down safely, he was taken to LEKMA Hospital for evaluation.

The Fire Service shared the incident on a live Facebook stream but couldn't explain why the man climbed the mast.



