Fire engulfs homes in Chorkor Chemuena

Firefighters from the Korle Bu fire station and Accra City, Makola, responded promptly to the scene

A devastating fire tore through Saban Park in Chorkor Chemuena, Greater Accra Region, destroying multiple structures on Sunday morning.

The blaze, which erupted while many residents were attending church services, resulted in the destruction of several chamber and hall self-contained units.



Swift action by the Ghana National Fire Service prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent houses.



Firefighters from the Korle Bu fire station and Accra City, Makola, responded promptly to the scene, battling the flames to contain the inferno and prevent further damage.



While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, eyewitnesses have speculated that an electrical fault could be responsible.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the precise cause of the fire and evaluate the extent of the damage caused by the blaze.



The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety measures and the need for vigilance in preventing such disasters.



Authorities are urging residents to prioritize fire safety in their homes and workplaces to avoid similar incidents in the future.