Fire outbreak in Accra Newtown leaves many homeless

The incident started around midday on March 5

A fire outbreak in Accra Newtown near the Mallam Atta Market has resulted in the destruction of at least 10 rooms, rendering numerous people homeless.

According to Citi News, the incident, which began around midday on Tuesday, March 5, prompted efforts from the Ghana National Fire Service to control the blaze.



A spokesperson from the Public Relations Department of the Ghana National Fire Service Headquarters informed Citi News that the true cause of the incident is yet to be determined.



Due to the discovery of naked wires in the vicinity, the Fire Service had to collaborate with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to disconnect power, preventing a potentially life-threatening scenario. The spokesperson highlighted the difficulty faced by firefighters in accessing the site, leading to the reinforcement of teams from stations in Abelemkpe, Flagstaff House, and headquarters.

Describing the incident as a potential danger, he stressed the importance of prioritising Fire Service Stations within local Assemblies to enhance their response capabilities and prevent such occurrences in the future.



The spokesperson urged Assemblies to invest in fire control facilities to avoid relying on assistance from distant stations, emphasising the need for proactive measures to address fire emergencies effectively.



