News
Fire outbreaks at Accra Zongo lane and Kasoa expose challenges of Ghana National Fire Service

FireWhatsApp Image 2024 09 02 At 20.jpeg The Ghana National Fire Service's last significant retooling occurred in 2014

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

This week, Accra and Kasoa have faced severe fire outbreaks, leading to the destruction of properties worth millions of cedis.

In Kasoa, a fire tender caught fire due to an overheated pump while battling the blaze.

In Accra, firefighters have struggled for 48 hours to control a raging inferno at Zongo Lane, hampered by outdated and dysfunctional equipment.

The Ghana National Fire Service's last significant retooling occurred in 2014, leaving many fire engines now ineffective and making fire response efforts increasingly challenging.

Read full article

Source: 3news