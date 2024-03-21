Fire ravages Adenta Community Basic School's staff common room

The fire caused damage to furniture, books, and school records

A devastating fire has swept through the staff common room of the Adenta Community Basic School, situated in the Adentan Municipality of Accra.

The blaze erupted during the late hours of Wednesday, March 20, 2024, causing significant damage to furniture, books, and school records, according to fire officers.



Although the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, investigations are underway to determine the origin of the inferno, as stated by Adenta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Ebenezer Doku.

"Somewhere around 7:50 pm, I was still in the office when I had a call that the Adenta Community Basic School was on fire, so I rushed there and when I got there, the Fire Service had already quenched the fire and when I got close, I realised the headteacher’s office was broken into and the fridge moved and there was smoke but when I asked the security man, he said he also came for night duties and saw the fridge downstairs and so as of now, we don’t know whether it was the same person who moved the fridge that set the place ablaze," MCE Doku told Citi News.