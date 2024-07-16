First-year SHS students to report on September 27 for 2024/25 academic year

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that first-year senior high students for the 2024/25 academic year will commence classes on Friday, September 27.

School heads and parents are advised to take note and ensure that students are well-prepared for the new term.



In a press release issued on Tuesday, July 16, GES also stated that the first semester will end on December 6.



The statement emphasized that all other scheduled activities and programs for the semester will continue as planned without any changes.

"Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform all heads of Senior High/Senior High Technical Schools that the re-opening date for first-year students of the 2024/2025 academic year is September 27," the statement read.



