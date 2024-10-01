News

Fish depleting in freshwater because of galamsey – Aquatic Ecologist

Prof. RoseEmma Entsua-Mensah

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Fishery Scientist and Aquatic Ecologist, Prof. RoseEmma Entsua-Mensah, has revealed that illegal mining (galamsey) has depleted fish populations in Ghana’s water sources.

She noted that many lagoons, which serve as breeding grounds for fish, have dried up and become dumping sites.

Prof. RoseEmma stated that about 40% of fish species in these areas are gone. She further explained that galamsey activities, which involve the use of harmful metals like mercury, have made it difficult for most fish to survive, leaving only species like catfish to withstand the harsh conditions.

