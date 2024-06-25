Five Ghanaian MPs caught up in protest in Kenya

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye confirmed their safety in Nairobi

Five Ghanaian lawmakers and a clerk were caught in chaos as protestors stormed the Kenyan Parliament on Tuesday.

The MPs—Emmanuel Gyamfi, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Thomas Ampem, Sylvester Tetteh, and Mohammed Tuferu—were in Kenya for a study visit with counterparts from Namibia and Malawi.



The unrest followed the approval of the Finance Bill, 2024, which introduced new taxes, prompting hundreds of demonstrators to breach barriers and set police vehicles on fire.

The Ghanaian delegation, present during the upheaval, was escorted to safety after inhaling teargas. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye confirmed their safety in Nairobi.



