Five-cluster communities in Sunyani Municipality get solar-powered water facility

The project also includes plans for climate change and gender equality initiatives

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has inaugurated a solar-powered water facility for five communities in Sunyani, providing clean water to areas that previously relied on unsafe streams.

The project, led by Forsports Foundation and supported by German partners, aims to improve health and living conditions.



Bono Regional Minister Justina Owusu-Banahene praised the initiative, while local chief Nana Akwasi Donkor called for more support to expand solar power for lighting and improve education.

