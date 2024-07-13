Five jailed for Ecuador presidential candidate's murder

A vocal anti-corruption activist and journalist, Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead in August 2023

Source: BBC

Five individuals associated with Ecuador's Los Lobos gang have been jailed for the 2023 murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Gang leader Carlos Angulo and Laura Castilla received 34-year sentences for orchestrating the hit. Erick Ramirez, Victor Flores, and Alexandra Chimbo were given 12-year sentences for aiding the attack.



Angulo, already imprisoned on firearms charges, allegedly ordered the murder, while Castilla handled logistics. Villavicencio, an anti-corruption activist, was shot after a rally in Quito. Despite receiving death threats, he continued campaigning.

The investigation into who contracted Los Lobos remains ongoing. Villavicencio's widow welcomed the ruling but seeks further justice.



