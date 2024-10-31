News

Five passengers submerged in Owabi River

Rescuers Combing Through The Submerged Car To Pull Out Dead Bodies The incident occurred near the Akropong-Darbaa road, just five meters from a guardrail

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: The Chronicle

A tragic accident in Atwima Nwabiagya, Ashanti Region, resulted in five fatalities when a Toyota Vits vehicle submerged in the River Owabi after colliding with a tipper truck.

Witnesses rushed to the scene to assist, finding the victims covered with plantain leaves.

Among the deceased were a seamstress, a plumber, a teacher, and a 10-year-old girl. A five-year-old girl, initially reported missing, has been located.

Local rescuers responded quickly, pulling the submerged vehicle from the river and recovering the bodies.

The incident occurred near the Akropong-Darbaa road, just five meters from a guardrail.

Source: The Chronicle