News
Fix body cameras on soldiers deployed to galamsey areas – Asante Okyere

GalaScreenshot 2024 10 11 094022.png President Akufo-Addo has intensified the “Operation Halt” initiative

Fri, 11 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Dr. Jonathan Asante Okyere, a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, has suggested that soldiers deployed to combat illegal mining should wear body cameras to ensure transparency and prevent potential compromise during operations.

Meanwhile, security expert Col. Festus Aboagye (Retired) criticized the military's current strategy, calling it the "laziest approach."

He argued that without a comprehensive plan or mapping of the illegal mining areas, the deployment would be ineffective and unsustainable.

President Akufo-Addo has intensified the “Operation Halt” initiative, deploying more forces and directing the suspension of mining activities in forest reserves.

Source: 3news