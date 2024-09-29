Fix galamsey challenge to save fisheries sector – NAFAG

NAFAG stressed that toxic substances from polluted rivers

Source: GNA

The National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG) is urging the government to address the issue of illegal mining, or "galamsey," to protect the fishing industry.

NAFAG Vice Chairman, Richster Nii Amarh Amarfio, highlighted the negative impact of galamsey on inland water bodies and the coastline, which are crucial habitats for fish.



He stressed that toxic substances from polluted rivers like Pra and Ankobra harm fish and deplete stocks.

Amarfio called for better environmental management, including controlling waste disposal and creating artificial reefs, to support fish habitats and replenish stocks.



