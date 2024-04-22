FixTheCountry Movement plans protest over 'dumsor', calls for timetable

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Ghanaian youths involved in the FixTheCountry movement, a non-partisan civic group, are preparing to protest against the ongoing power outages, locally known as 'dumsor'.

They are demanding a clear timetable for the outages, citing recent disruptions without prior notice.



Although the exact location for the protest has not been confirmed, there are indications that the residence of President Nana Akufo-Addo has been suggested as a potential picketing site in a poll conducted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.



The convener of the FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has announced plans for a vigil to draw attention to the ongoing power crisis in the country. The aim is to prompt leaders to address the issue urgently.



Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured the public that the national power grid remains stable.



In a statement released on Easter Friday, the ECG attributed recent power outages in certain areas to localized faults and urged customers to report such issues for prompt resolution.