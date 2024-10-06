News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Fly Asante Bediatuo into one of your much-touted Agenda 111 Hospitals – Akufo-Addo told

Nana Bediatuo Asante Scaled 1Nana Bediatuo Asante Nana Bediatuo Asante Nana Bediatuo Asante The Jubilee House has confirmed that Bediatuo is in stable condition

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson also known as Bulldog has called on the Ghanaian government to bring back Nana Asante Bediatuo, the President's Secretary, for continued medical treatment in Ghana.

He suggested that Bediatuo, who fell ill while on official duty in the United States, should receive care in one of Ghana’s Agenda 111 hospitals, Korle Bu, or the 37 Military Hospital.

Bulldog argued that since the state is funding his treatment, it would be fitting for him to receive care in the country's facilities.

The Jubilee House has confirmed that Bediatuo is in stable condition and responding to treatment.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com