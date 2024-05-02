Fmr 2nd Lady robbery case: Defense lawyers buy more time to move bail application

the suspect has pleaded not guilty and has been remanded

The High Court in Accra has adjourned to May 13, 2024, to hear an application for bail filed by lawyers of the man charged for robbing former Second Lady Mrs. Matilda Yaaba Amissah-Arthur and four others.

The adjournment for the motion for bail was at the instance of defence lawyers led by Paul Asibi Abariga who submitted that, his team will need more time to peruse the affidavit in opposition to their bail application filed by the prosecution.



Yahuza Osumanu, a self-acclaimed businessman was on April 16, 2024, slapped with 26 counts which comprised of 20 counts of robbery and six counts of money laundering.



In Court on Thursday, May 2, 2024, the Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo was expected to hear the motion for bail.



However, Counsel for the accused Paul Assibi Abariga said they will need more time to peruse the Prosecution’s affidavit in opposition.

“Today (Thursday) is supposed to be the day to move the bail filed by us (lawyers) for the accused,” the defense Counsel said.



“But, I must admit that about 5min ago, I was given a copy by the prosecution.



“…We need to look at what they have filed closely and therefore need more time than this short period we have to present our arguments for bail,” he submitted.



“In that regard, we may humbly ask your Ladyship per your discretion will grant us if even tomorrow to come back and respond to this process,” Lawyer Abariga submitted.



According to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, State Prosecutors led by Amanda Awadey, a State Attorney are expected to file their Witness Statements by May 21.

Background



A self-acclaimed businessman, Yahuza Osumanu, was arraigned after he is said to have attacked and robbed former 2nd Lady, Mrs Matilda Yaaba Amissah Arthur.



Mrs. Amissah-Arthur, is the wife of the late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, who was Vice President between 2012 and 2016.



In the process of the act, Yahuza Osumanu succeeded in robbing her of her various currencies including GH¢3,000, USDS2,200, and Fifty Euros as well as a gold watch and necklace valued at GHc20,000 and GH¢5000 respectively.



Yahuza who was slapped with 26 counts comprising 20 counts of robbery and six counts of money laundering, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He has since been remanded into prison custody by the Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.



The Court has also directed the Prosecution to file the compliment of their disclosures.



Justice Marfo has also directed that, a formal bail application filed on behalf of the accused by his lawyers led by Paul Asibi Abariga be served on the Prosecution ahead of time.



Apart from the former 2nd Lady, businessman David Adjaye and three others have all been robbed by the accused at gunpoint of their valuable properties at gunpoint.