FoB'08 Foundation congratulates NAPO on running mate nomination

NAPO Bawumia Ticcket 1 Bawumia and NAPO

Sat, 6 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The FoB'08 Foundation (Friends of Bawumia 2008 Group) has congratulated Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) on his nomination as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

