FoB'08 Foundation congratulates NAPO on running mate nomination

The FoB'08 Foundation (Friends of Bawumia 2008 Group) has congratulated Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) on his nomination as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

The National Council for the party confirmed his nomination at a recent meeting in Accra.



In a message from Dr. Mahmoud Hamid Nassir-Deen, the Founder and Group Chairman, and the Management Board, Twumasi Emmanuel, the Head of Communications, conveyed their trust in the pair.



"The choice of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh by Dr. Bawumia didn't come as a surprise. We are confident that the pair will enhance the NPP's chances of winning a third round of elections in Ghana, dubbed 'breaking the 8.'"



The foundation highlighted NAPO's successful implementation of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy and his extensive political experience.



They believe his contributions will benefit all citizens, regardless of age, gender, religion, or ethnicity.

The FoB'08 Foundation pledged their support to the new running mate, drawing on their long-standing relationship with Dr. Bawumia since 2008.



"We look forward to working harmoniously with Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to help the NPP win the December 7, 2024 General Elections," the statement read.



The foundation concluded by affirming their belief in the Bawumia-Opoku Prempeh ticket's potential to secure a historic third consecutive election victory for the NPP.



"It's highly possible to break the 8 with Dr. and Dr., the perfect pair for Elections 2024."



