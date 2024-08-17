Focus on how to take us from the economic hell and leave Nkrumah – NAPO told

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has criticized Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh for his comments on Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, accusing him of distorting history.

After previously apologizing for a mistake during his inauguration, Dr. Opoku Prempeh was recorded claiming that Nkrumah chased away several chiefs, sparking backlash.

Cudjoe urged him to focus on addressing current issues in Ghana rather than revising history, emphasizing that he and his political allies should concentrate on solving the economic challenges they have contributed to.



