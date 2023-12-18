Focus on making laws that prioritise development – Togbe Afede to Parliament

Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has called on Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ghana to focus on creating laws that prioritise development and contribute to the overall growth of the nation.

According to the Agbogbomefia, the emphasis should be on legislations that enhance living standards and addresses the prevailing challenges of poverty and unemployment faced by citizens.



Speaking at the Public Forum commemorating 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy under the fourth republic at the Technical University Auditorium in Ho, Togbe Afede XIV highlighted the importance of quality, development-oriented laws over sheer quantity.



“We all desire democracy, good governance, effective governance, but what we desire most as a people is development. Development that brings incomes to the people enhances living standards, and improves basic necessities of life, including job opportunities for our graduating students,” he stated.

The Agbogbomefia stressed that the ultimate goal is to ensure that the economy is well managed to maximise development and elevate the living standards of the people, aligning with the principles outlined in the 1992 constitution of the Fourth Republic.



The theme of the 30-year celebration of Ghana's parliament is “30 Years of Parliamentary Democracy under the Fourth Republic: the Journey Thus Far.”



The Public Forum brought together MPs, Parliamentary Service staff, political parties, academics, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), security services personnel, traditional leaders, religious leaders, students, and the general public.