Focus on training your polling agents and not macho men – Dennis Miracles to NDC

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to focus on training their polling agents to properly record numbers and fill out pink sheets.

Speaking on Asempa FM, he claimed that instead of prioritizing this, the NDC trains macho men, who, at the slightest provocation, abandon their duties to engage in fights.

He urged the NDC to improve their training approach to ensure their polling agents remain focused during the voting process, avoiding situations that could lead to disputes over filled pink sheets.



