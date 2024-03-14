Food suppliers association set to issue ultimatum to government over unpaid debts

Kwaku Amedume, the association's spokesperson

The National Food Suppliers Association has announced its intention to give the government a deadline regarding long-standing unpaid debts.

Dating back over a year, the association plans to issue an ultimatum soon. In August 2023, members of the association staged a protest at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, seeking payment of approximately GH¢200 million owed to them for the year 2022.



Kwaku Amedume, the association's spokesperson, expressed concerns about the detrimental effects of the delay on its members' well-being.



In an interview with Citi News, Amedume emphasized the importance of resolving the issues promptly and correctly.

He highlighted that while they await government response, they remain open to dialogue and resolution.



However, if the issues persist unresolved, the association may resort to further action, including protests, to highlight the severity of the situation and its impact on their livelihoods and employment opportunities.