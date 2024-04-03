Foreign Affairs Minister advises against unnecessary passport applications

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has urged Ghanaians who do not have a pressing need for a passport to refrain from applying.

She emphasized that with the effective implementation of the National Identification system, passports are no longer the primary means of identification.



Speaking to journalists, Botchwey highlighted the functionality of the National Identification system as the preferred form of identification and reassured Ghanaians that those possessing the National ID can utilize it for travel purposes.



"Those who have the National ID can travel into the country with it. So, then I’m asking humbly Ghanaians that please, if you do not need a passport and because you cannot afford it. Please, humbly, I’m asking you not to go for a passport because it’s no longer your primary source of identification," she said.

Botchwey further clarified that the recent increase in passport fees, effective April 1, 2024, aligns with existing regulations and is not intended to impose financial strain on citizens.



Under the new fee structure, the processing fee for an expedited 48-page passport stands at GHS800, while the 32-page application costs GHS700.