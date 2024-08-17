Forestry Commission allegedly destroys acres of plantain farms in land dispute

The Forestry Commission has not yet issued a statement

In a troubling development, the Forestry Commission has reportedly cut down several acres of plantain farms owned by over 50 farmers in Abrewapong, near Asante-Akyem Agogo, Ashanti Region, due to a land dispute.

A video on social media shows farmers expressing anger and distress over the destruction of their crops. Some farmers have even reported health crises caused by the incident.



The destruction is expected to significantly impact local agriculture and the regional economy.



