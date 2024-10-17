News

Forgery allegations force EC to disqualify Joana Gyan Cudjoe from 2024 Parliamentary race

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission (EC) has disqualified Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central, from contesting in the 2024 elections due to allegations of forgery.

