Forgery allegations force EC to disqualify Joana Gyan Cudjoe from 2024 Parliamentary race

The Electoral Commission (EC) has disqualified Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central, from contesting in the 2024 elections due to allegations of forgery.

In a letter dated October 10, 2024, signed by Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman of the EC, the decision was based on a pending court case accusing her of falsifying her NDC membership card to meet the party’s four-year requirement for parliamentary candidates.



The disqualification follows a petition filed by Gyedu Frimpong, a native of Amenfi Central, who claimed that Gyan Cudjoe forged her NDC membership card and submitted false voter ID information in her nomination forms.



The petition highlighted discrepancies in her voter ID numbers, one of which reportedly belongs to another individual. This prompted the High Court in Takoradi to issue an injunction preventing the EC from accepting her nomination, a decision that the EC has adhered to.



The EC’s letter stated that unless the court order is overturned, Mrs. Gyan Cudjoe is barred from running as the NDC candidate for Amenfi Central. Accepting her nomination would be considered contempt of court, the EC emphasized, as the injunction remains in effect. The Commission added that it is committed to upholding the law and ensuring fairness in the electoral process.

The disqualification has sparked controversy in Amenfi Central, with calls for a thorough investigation into the forgery allegations.



