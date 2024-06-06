Former 2nd Lady robbery case: State to parade 9 Witnesses, files new evidence

Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, former 2nd Lady

State prosecutors in the trial of Yahuza Osumanu have accused him of robbing former 2nd Lady Matilda Amissah-Arthur and have filed their third batch of disclosures which revealed they will call nine witnesses to testify.

The prosecution's latest disclosures included witness statements and evidence to prove their case.



The court has adjourned the case to June 20 for a Case Management Conference.

Osumanu faces 26 counts, including robbery and money laundering, and has pleaded not guilty.



He was also accused of robbing multiple individuals, including a businessman and a 76-year-old woman, at gunpoint.



