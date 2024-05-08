Former CID boss advocates for increased police recruitment to implement 24-hour economy

(COP) Mr. Bright Oduro (retd)

Former Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Bright Oduro (retd), has weighed in on the feasibility of implementing a 24-hour economy in Ghana, proposed by former President John Dramani Mahama.

This initiative, touted as a potential game changer, aims to address various challenges in the country, including high unemployment rates.



Speaking at a forum, Mr. Oduro emphasized the need for significant enhancements in the country's law enforcement capabilities if such a policy were to be realized.



He noted that the current police-to-citizen ratio stands at about 1 to 800, far below the United Nations' recommended minimum ratio of 1 to 500. To adequately support the demands of a 24-hour economy, Mr. Oduro suggested a substantial recruitment drive, aiming to bolster the police force by an additional 25,000 personnel.



Expanding on the logistics aspect, the retired COP highlighted the necessity for substantial improvements in the Police's logistical infrastructure to effectively execute their duties within the framework of a 24-hour economy.

This includes upgrading equipment, enhancing communication systems, and ensuring adequate transportation to enable law enforcement officers to respond promptly to incidents and maintain public safety round the clock.



Mr. Oduro's insights shed light on the complex logistical and manpower requirements that accompany the ambitious proposal of transitioning to a 24-hour economy. While the concept holds the promise of addressing critical socio-economic issues, including unemployment, its successful implementation hinges on meticulous planning and robust support across various sectors of society.



Furthermore, discussions around the 24-hour economy underscore the broader dialogue on modernizing Ghana's economy and fostering sustainable growth.



As stakeholders continue to deliberate on the feasibility and implications of such a paradigm shift, it becomes imperative to consider the input of seasoned professionals like Mr. Oduro, whose expertise and experience offer valuable perspectives on navigating the path forward.