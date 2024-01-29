Former Director of UG's Institute of African Studies receives Franco-German prize for human rights

Prof. Abena Takyiwaa Manuh

Professor Abena Takyiwaa Manuh, the former Director of the Institute of African Studies at the University of Ghana, has been honored with the prestigious Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law, Graphic Online reports.

This recognition, bestowed on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 2023, was shared with 12 other distinguished human rights defenders from various countries worldwide.



The award ceremony took place at a cocktail reception attended by civil society members, academics, and diplomats at the residence of the French Ambassador to Ghana in Accra last Monday evening.



The citation accompanying Professor Manuh's award highlighted her unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights of all individuals. It acknowledged her lifetime dedication to raising her voice on multiple occasions in defense of human rights and the rule of law.

Notably, Professor Manuh was part of a group of 18 prominent Ghanaians who publicly advocated for the respect of human rights and the rule of law, particularly regarding a controversial draft private member bill on sexual orientation.







The Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law, established in 2016, annually recognizes individuals who champion freedom of expression, media, gender equality, and those who actively combat torture, inhuman treatment, enforced disappearances, and violence. Professor Takyiwaa Manuh's contributions to these principles have earned her this prestigious international honor.