News
Former EC Chair Charlotte Osei enstooled as 'Safohen'

Charlotte Osei 24.png Charlotte Osei

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: pulse.com.gh

Charlotte Osei, former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, has been installed as the Safohen (Queen mother) of Nkum Asafo Group number 4.

She will lead the group as a warrior during the Fetu Oguaa Afahye Festival in September.

The festival is an annual celebration by the people and chiefs of Cape Coast Traditional Area, featuring a procession, dancing, and merrymaking.

As Safohen Nana Ama Kesson, Charlotte Osei will play a significant role in the festivities, which aim to promote unity and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the region.

