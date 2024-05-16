Former GIPC CEO Mawuena Trebarh to be buried on June 29

Mawuena Adzo Trebah

The family of Mawuena Trebarh, who served as CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has disclosed details for her funeral, scheduled for June 29.

According to the family, the burial service will be held at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra, starting at 7 am, with attendees requested to wear black attire.



A thanksgiving service for Mrs. Trebarh, who tragically passed away on April 10, will follow at the same Cathedral on June 30 at 9:30 am. The dress code for this event is black and white.



Mrs. Trebarh, the first female CEO of the GIPC, passed away just a day before her birthday, adding to the family's grief following the loss of her brother, Komla Dumor, a decade earlier.



Born in April 1971 in Ghana, Mawuena Trebarh pursued her education at the University of Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Mining.

She furthered her studies, obtaining an MBA in Management and Strategic Planning from the McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.



Mrs. Trebarh held significant roles in various organizations, showcasing her expertise and leadership abilities. She served as the Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, overseeing corporate communications, government and regulatory relations, legal affairs, and company secretarial duties.



Moreover, she managed communication strategies for Newmont Ghana Ltd, making substantial contributions to the development of gold deposits in Ghana and other African countries.



Mrs. Trebarh is survived by her husband, Flt. Lt. Divine Trebarh, their daughter Katherine Joy, her father Prof Dumor, and her brother Dr. Korshie Dumor.