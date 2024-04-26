Former Headmaster detained for alleged fraud in WASSCE (SC) 2024 registration

West African Examinations Council (WAEC)

A former Headmaster of Centre College in Kintampo, Joseph B. Y. Dery, has been detained by the internal security team of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in collaboration with the Kintampo Police Command.

Mr. Dery, 52, is facing allegations of defrauding the public through deceptive practices related to the registration for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination School Candidate (WASSCE (SC) 2024. He is currently assisting the Kintampo police with further investigation and legal proceedings.



According to John Kapi, Head of WAEC's Public Relations unit, preliminary investigations uncovered that Mr. Dery attempted to obtain center status for the WASSCE (SC) 2024 on February 15, 2024. However, his application was not granted due to late submission.



Undeterred, Mr. Dery proceeded to attract prospective examination candidates through various means, including social media and local advertising. He allegedly misrepresented his establishment, Sprinkles of God SHS, Kintampo, as a registration center for the WASSCE (SC) 2024.

Despite the setup, investigations revealed that Mr. Dery failed to complete the registration process for the victims, despite charging them between GH¢1,000 to GH¢3,400 each. Instead, he only took their fingerprints without capturing their images or fingerprints as required.



WAEC warned the public against registering for the WASSCE (SC) if they are not in their final year of senior high school. Such actions are considered fraudulent, and candidates who engage in such activities will have their registrations annulled.