Posters of Vincent Sowah Odotei displayed in his constituency

Source: Classfmonline

Vincent Sowah Odotei, former NPP MP for La-Dadekotopon, has announced his candidacy as an independent in the upcoming elections.

He criticized the NPP for a lack of transparency and effectiveness, citing these issues as reasons for his decision.

Odotei promised to bring development and unity to his constituency.



Read full article