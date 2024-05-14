Former MP-Alabira Ibrahim enskined as Sakpe-Naa

Alabira Ibrahim

Source: GNA

Ya-Na Abukari has selected and enskinned a former Member of Parliament for Mion, Alabira Ibrahim as the Chief of Sakpe at a colourful ceremony at the Gbewaa Palace.

He was appointed after the promotion of the Chief of Sakpe to Tijo, as the Tijo Naa.



The new Sakpe,-Naa Alabira I is an Evaluation Specialist and the Head of Monitoring and Evaluation at Ghana Agriculture Sector Investment Project (GASIP).

Sakpe- Naa thanked the Ya-Na and the royal court for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to use his experience to work to support the vision of the Ya-Na for a united Dagbon in peace and prosperity.



Sakpe-Naa called on all citizens of Dagbon, home and abroad, to avail themselves to achieve the greater Dagbon agenda to make the Kingdom regain her past glory as the greatest Kingdom in Ghana.