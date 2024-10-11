Former miner opens up about environmental destruction, deaths and grim reality of the industry

Chris exposed the involvement of politicians in galamsey

Source: 3news

A former illegal miner, Chris, shared shocking insights into the world of illegal mining (galamsey) on Akoma FM's GhanAkoma Show.

He detailed how galamsey devastates Ghana's environment, polluting rivers and lands, while also revealing the harsh conditions miners endure.



Despite earning little and witnessing over 60 deaths, miners remain trapped in the dangerous practice, often due to addiction and financial pressure.

