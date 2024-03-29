Founder of APC accuses NPP of turning Ghana into gambling haven

Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga, founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), criticizes the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of transforming Ghana into a nation focused on gambling.

During an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Ayariga voiced his concern over the pervasive presence of betting advertisements, even on national television stations.



He lamented the impact of this gambling culture, expressing worry that it could divert the aspirations of Ghana's youth, who should ideally pursue careers as professionals like doctors, engineers, and professors, into becoming habitual gamblers.

Ayariga particularly condemned the NPP's move to incentivize gambling through tax breaks, citing it as evidence of the government's lack of focus and inability to provide meaningful alternatives for its citizens.