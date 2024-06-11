News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
1

Four US college instructors stabbed in public park in China

Zabner David Zabner was one of the US instructors stabbed during the attack, according to his brother

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Police in China have arrested a 55-year-old man after four US university instructors were stabbed at Beishan Park in Jilin province.

The Iowa Cornell College tutors, including David Zabner, were attacked while visiting a temple. The assailant, identified as Cui, stabbed one instructor after a clash and then injured three others and a Chinese tourist who intervened. All injured are in stable condition.

The incident, considered isolated, is under investigation. The instructors were teaching as part of a partnership with Beihua University.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and others are working for their safe return. Images of the attack were quickly censored online.

Read full article

Source: BBC