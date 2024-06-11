Four US college instructors stabbed in public park in China

David Zabner was one of the US instructors stabbed during the attack, according to his brother

Source: BBC

Police in China have arrested a 55-year-old man after four US university instructors were stabbed at Beishan Park in Jilin province.

The Iowa Cornell College tutors, including David Zabner, were attacked while visiting a temple. The assailant, identified as Cui, stabbed one instructor after a clash and then injured three others and a Chinese tourist who intervened. All injured are in stable condition.



The incident, considered isolated, is under investigation. The instructors were teaching as part of a partnership with Beihua University.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and others are working for their safe return. Images of the attack were quickly censored online.



Read full article