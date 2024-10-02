Four armed robbers killed in a gun battle with Police

The police responded swiftly following a tip-off from the community

A police operation in Amenfi East, Western Region, led to the fatal shooting of four suspected armed robbers who had been terrorizing Wassa Asundua residents.

The police responded swiftly following a tip-off from the community.



One suspect managed to escape and is currently being pursued by the police.

Authorities have assured residents and the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fugitive and bring him to justice.



Read full article