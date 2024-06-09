Four hostages rescued in Gaza as hospitals say scores killed in Israeli strikes

Almog Meir Jan was one of the hostages released alive from the central Gaza Strip

Source: BBC

Israeli forces rescued four hostages kidnapped by Hamas, eight months after their abduction at the Nova music festival.

The operation in the Nuseirat area, involving intense gun battles and airstrikes, reportedly killed dozens of people. The freed hostages—Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrei Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv—were reunited with their families. The mission, described as "high-risk" and "complex," was based on precise intelligence.



While Israeli officials praised the operation, Palestinian sources reported significant casualties and destruction in Gaza, sparking calls for international intervention and condemnation of the violence.

The rescue adds pressure on Israeli leadership to secure the release of remaining hostages.



