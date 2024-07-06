Francis Abban leaves EIB network

Francis Abban

Morning Star host Francis Abban has left the EIB Group after seven years.

Reflecting on his tenure, Abban expressed gratitude to God, his wife, and the EIB CEO. He acknowledged health challenges that impacted his work and thanked his wife for her support, noting he may no longer have early wake-ups.

Abban joined EIB in 2017 from the Multimedia Group, hosting Morning Star and serving as Programmes Manager for Starr FM.



Read full article