Francis-Xavier Sosu honored as outstanding political personality of the year

Francis-Xavier Sosu

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, has been awarded the outstanding political personality of the year by the National Golden Excellence Awards.

The award recognizes Sosu's significant contributions to his constituency's development and Ghana as a whole.



The award ceremony took place in Accra, where Sosu was praised for his various initiatives since becoming an MP.



He introduced the Madina Job Centre, which has benefited over 7000 individuals, and his Health Project has provided health outreaches and boreholes benefiting thousands of children in Madina.



Sosu's legislative efforts were also highlighted, with 17 private members bills sponsored, leading to three laws being enacted and one receiving presidential assent. His bills included abolishing the death penalty under certain laws, compensating wrongfully arrested individuals, and removing taxes on sanitary pads.

Additionally, Sosu has initiated projects like the Best Teacher Awards, capacity-building programs, and the Sosu Health Fund. He has also supported the Islamic community and overseen infrastructure projects like the reconstruction of the Baba Yara School Bridge.



In his acceptance speech, Sosu expressed gratitude for the honor and reiterated his commitment to serving with integrity, empathy, and dedication to justice.



He emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in achieving progress and building a brighter future for Madina, Ghana, and beyond.