Francis-Xavier Sosu petitions CID to arrest Ga priest for marrying 12-year-old girl

Francis-Xavier Sosu

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, has filed a petition to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) urging the arrest, investigation, and prosecution of Gborbu Wulomo, a 63-year-old traditional leader, for his marriage to a 12-year-old girl.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the Gborbu Wulomo, faced public outrage following the circulation of a video showing his marriage to Naa Okromo, a 12-year-old, on March 30, 2024, in Nungua.



Despite Gborbu Wulomo's defense that the girl would not be required to fulfill marital obligations, Mr. Sosu argued in his petition dated April 2, 2024, that the marriage violates local and international laws on child welfare and protection.



Mr. Sosu cited Ghana's Children’s Act of 1998, which prohibits marriages for individuals under 18 years old, and various international conventions, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), to which Ghana is a signatory.



He emphasized the need for swift action to safeguard the rights and well-being of children in Ghana, urging the CID to intervene and uphold the laws prohibiting child marriages and betrothals.



Additionally, Mr. Sosu underscored Ghana's constitutional commitment to protecting children from physical and moral hazards, as outlined in Article 28 of the 1992 Constitution.

