Franklin Cudjoe apologizes to Godfred Dame

Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the founder of IMANI Africa, has issued an apology to Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, for previously referring to him as a politically biased advisor to President Akufo-Addo.

In a Facebook post and an interview on Citi TV’s The Big Issue, Mr. Cudjoe criticized the Attorney-General’s handling of prominent cases, including those involving SALL, James Gyakye Quayson, the MP for Assin North, and Minority Leader Ato Forson.



Following this, the Attorney-General’s department demanded an apology and retraction from Franklin Cudjoe, labeling his remarks as inappropriate and unjustified.



In a post on X, on Saturday, March 23, Mr. Cudjoe offered his apology while urging the Justice Minister to maintain fairness in his management of cases.

“Reference my last post. I hear AG isn’t happy. I hear. Tell him sorry. He should just be a fair Justice Minister. That is all,” he wrote.



