Franklin Cudjoe condemns assault on CSU Student by John Mahama’s guards

Franklin Cudjoe and John Mahama

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has condemned the assault on a Christian Service University student, allegedly by former President Mahama's bodyguards.

Cudjoe emphasized that political violence should not be tolerated in Ghana's democracy and urged Mahama to expose the perpetrators to ensure they face legal consequences.



The incident occurred after the student accused Mahama of lying during a forum in Kumasi, resulting in the student being severely beaten.

Cudjoe's social media post called for non-violence and caution during political events. The NPP Youth Wing has also demanded an apology from Mahama, stressing the importance of student safety.



Read full article