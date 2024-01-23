Franklin Cudjoe demands details on govt’s new trains, Sky Train deal

The government of Ghana has procured new trains for the country

Source: CNR

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, is seeking further clarification on the government’s recent decision to procure new trains for Ghana.

This inquiry comes in the wake of government’s announcement of purchasing 12 modern diesel-powered trains scheduled to arrive in mid-February, to enhance the country’s railway transportation system.



The intended deployment of these trains is across both regional and long-distance lines of Ghana Railways.



Deputy Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, substantiated the news by sharing images of the trains on her social media on Friday, January 19, 2024.



The Ministry of Railways Development Ghana also in a Facebook post on January 20, 2024, explained that the trains will soon arrive for testing and operationalization on the new 100km Tema to MPakadan railway line.



The Railways Ministry’s post read: “Modern Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs) soon to arrive for testing and operationalization on the new 100km Tema to Mpakadan railway line.”



However, on January 22, 2024, Mr. Cudjoe raised several questions through a Facebook post regarding the trains.

His inquiries encompass a request for details on the anticipated plan or contract of the acquisition, insights into the procurement process for the trains, and clarity on the intended use of the newly acquired trains.



Furthermore, Mr. Cudjoe is also seeking information from the Ministry regarding the Sky Train promise, especially in light of the reported $2.5 million spent on the deal.



He is keen to understand the Ministry’s strategy for recovering the funds involved in this transaction.



Read Franklin Cudjoe’s full post below:



1. Can we have the proposed plan/contract for this acquisition?



2. We need the procurement process to be used or adopted

3. How old are the rail coaches?



4. Where are they being imported from?



5. Is it only passengers that would be carted on the railway line or cargo?



6. What happened to the Sky Train promise after the Railways Ministry spent $2.5m chasing a fictitious deal?



7. How do we get our $2.5m back?