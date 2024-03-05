Franklin Cudjoe opposes imprisonment for LGBTQ+ individuals, advocates for acceptance

Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President of IMANI Africa, has condemned the proposed jail sentence for LGBTQ+ individuals, labeling it as "senseless and inhumane."

The anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, recently passed by Parliament, stipulates prison terms ranging from 6 months to 3 years for individuals caught engaging in LGBTQ+ acts, with sponsors and promoters facing 3 to 5 years' imprisonment.



Speaking on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Cudjoe expressed his opposition to the criminalization of individuals based on their sexuality. While he acknowledged not entirely opposing the Bill, he argued against imprisonment as a means to address LGBTQ+ issues, stating that incarceration doesn't fundamentally alter an individual's identity.



"I believe it is senseless and inhumane to imprison someone for their sexuality unless they are actively recruiting people into the practice," Cudjoe remarked.

He emphasized the need for alternative approaches, suggesting that imprisonment without addressing underlying issues is ineffective.



Cudjoe, a Catholic and libertarian, advocated for individuals to live according to their own beliefs and choices, expressing his disapproval of imprisonment as a punitive measure for LGBTQ+ individuals.