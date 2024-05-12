Franklin Cudjoe praises Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan's leadership at Electoral Commission

Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, has commended Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan, the former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), as the most practical Electoral Commissioner Ghana has ever had.

In an interview with Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue aired on Citi TV, Mr. Cudjoe praised Dr. Afari Gyan's hands-on approach in managing the country's electoral processes.



Mr. Cudjoe attributed the successful conduct of several elections under Dr. Afari Gyan's leadership to his adeptness in navigating Ghana's political complexities, contrasting it with the current challenges experienced under the present commissioner, Jean Mensa.

While acknowledging that Dr. Afari Gyan faced his own set of challenges, Mr. Cudjoe emphasized his pragmatism, stating, "...By far he’s [Afari Gyan] been the most pragmatic of all the ECs [Chairs] that we have had."



Expressing disappointment with the current EC's performance, Mr. Cudjoe remarked, "...I am so pained that just pragmatic simple stuff that she [Jean Mensa] could have pumped some sense into the other commissioners and then get a befitting EC whose public confidence would have been probably 70 or 80 by now. She failed abysmally."