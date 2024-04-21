Franklin Cudjoe urges swift action to address Ghana's energy challenges

Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Africa, has voiced his concern for the people of Ghana amidst the current challenges in the energy sector.

Alongside irregular power supply, Ghanaians are grappling with a surge in fuel prices, further exacerbating the economic strain on citizens.



Fuel prices were increased by several Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on April 16, 2024, marking the second pricing window of the month.



According to Citi News, various OMC outlets revealed a significant hike in fuel prices. For example, Goil, a government-owned entity, raised the price of petrol from GHȼ14.15 to GHȼ14.99 per litre during the current pricing window, while diesel is now priced at GHȼ14.80 per litre, up from GHȼ14.74.



Commuters in Lapaz and other parts of the country are also experiencing a 20% increase in transport fares, despite a directive from the government and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) advising against fare hikes.



This situation has added to the financial burden faced by Ghanaians.

During his appearance on The Big Issue on Citi TV and Citi FM, Mr Cudjoe expressed his sympathy for Ghanaians and his hope for a swift resolution to the challenges.



He remarked, “We are in perilous times really and I really pity the Ghanaian. I was listening to the vox pop in the run-up to the programme and people were complaining and you could see these are deep-seated concerns…So it is sad, I just wish there was a magic wand to deal with this matter.”



Mr Cudjoe's sentiments echo the widespread frustration felt by many Ghanaians as they navigate these economic challenges.



His call for swift action reflects the urgent need for solutions to alleviate the financial strain on citizens and stabilize the energy sector.