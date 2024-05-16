Franklin Cudjoe warns NDC of potential election dispute over Guan Constituency

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founder of IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI-Africa, has advised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be vigilant in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He cautioned that if the NDC wins the 2024 parliamentary election in the Guan Constituency, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) might contest the result, claiming issues with the constituency's creation.



Cudjoe expressed his concern on JoyNews, saying, "The NDC must be careful because I understand it’s NDC’s stronghold. I have told Fred Agbenyo, you will be sorry - you may win that seat and the NPP will come back quietly and say the processes leading to the creation of this whole thing, in itself caused a problem and you will lose the seat."



His remarks follow the Electoral Commission's dismissal of IMANI's accusations that it disenfranchised the people of Santrokofi, Apkafu, Lolobi, and Lipke (SALL) from voting in the 2020 Parliamentary elections.



The Commission stated that IMANI's accusation is "false and without basis," clarifying that it did not disenfranchise any residents in the process of creating the Guan Constituency.



"The Commission never disenfranchised the good people of the newly created Guan Constituency. It is not in our interest to do so," the EC's statement read.

The EC emphasized that it followed all legal procedures in creating the Guan Constituency and urged the public to verify information from the Commission for the truth.



Cudjoe, however, remained skeptical, warning the NDC that their parliamentary candidate might face challenges in the 2024 elections.



He advised the NDC to consult legal experts, stating, "This is a big trap, they should be careful."



Cudjoe argued that the wording in the creation of the Guan Constituency implies potential legal complications, indicating that the EC's assurances cannot be trusted.